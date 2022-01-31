Wrong-way I-94 crash in Bristol: 1 dead, 1 injured

article

Officials responded to the 8000 block of southbound I-94 in the Village of Bristol shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday for a wrong-way crash. Initial reports indicated that a gray 2013 Toyota Scion was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes at a high rate of speed and struck a UPS Semi-truck head on.

According to deputies on scene, the operator and sole occupant of the Toyota, a 23-year-old man from Kenosha, sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification.

The operator of the Semi-truck, a 45-year-old man from Greendale, was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Both the Toyota and Semi-truck sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene.

The investigation is still active.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5100.

