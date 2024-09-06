World’s largest bounce house in Milwaukee Sept. 6-8

The Brief The Big Bounce America rolls into Milwaukee from Sept. 6-8 at Henry Maier Festival Park. The event features seven massive inflatable attractions. Tickets start at $22.



The Big Bounce America, home to The World’s Largest Bounce House, will be in Milwaukee Sept. 6-8 at Henry Maier Festival Park.

The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and features seven massive inflatable attractions.

The septet of inflatables includes the newly expanded 24,000 sq. ft. World’s Largest Bounce House; the brand-new deep sea foam party inflatable OctoBlast; the incredible 900+ ft. long obstacle course The Giant; the customized sports arena Sport Slam; and the unique, threepiece, space-themed wonderland airSPACE.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

All-Access Tickets are available online. These tickets include a three-hour pass to the event, including a timed session on The World’s Largest Bounce House, as well as unlimited access to OctoBlast, Sport Slam, The Giant, and airSPACE!

Tickets start at just $22. This event is expected to sell out; advanced tickets are encouraged. For tickets and pricing, click here.