World Championship Cheese Contest; Swiss gruyere wins 2nd straight

A gruyere from Switzerland has been named the 2022 World Champion Cheese for the second consecutive time and third overall.

The cheese, called Gourmino Le Gruyère AOP, is made by Michael Spycher of Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus in Bern, Switzerland for Gourmino AG.

Earning a score of 98.423 out of 100, Gourmino Le Gruyère AOP bested an impressive 2,978 entries in the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest. The cheese also earned the World Champion title in 2020 and 2008.

First runner-up in the contest, with a score of 98.331, was Appenzeller Mild-Würzig, an Appenzeller made by Käserei Niederbüren AG of Niederbüren, Switzerland. Erzherzog Johann, a mature washed rind/smear ripened hard cheese, made by Obersteirische Molkerei eGen of Knittelfeld, Steiermark, Austria earned the second runner-up position with a score of 98.254.

Wisconsin cheeses claimed seven of the top 20 spots. For a complete list of results for all entry classes, visit the contest's website.

World Championship Cheese Contest

A total of 29 nations were represented in the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest. The U.S. led the pack with an impressive 94 "Best in Class" finishes. Cheesemakers from Switzerland took home 10 gold medals, while the Netherlands finished with seven.

Among the 33 U.S. states represented in the contest, Wisconsin cheesemakers excelled with 45 "Best in Class" titles. Next in line was New York with 12 first place finishes, followed by Idaho with 11 gold medal winners.

The World Championship Cheese Contest, initiated in 1957, is the largest technical cheese, butter, yogurt and whey competition in the world. A team of 53 judges evaluated all entries over the three-day event held in Madison.

