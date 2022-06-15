Working in the heat

Wednesday, June 15 was the second day of extreme heat in southeast Wisconsin. For those who work outside, the scorching temperatures were hard to avoid.

Working in high heat and humidity isn't easy, but for many, it's part of the job. People who work outside said they're always making time to stay cool.

Water and sports drinks are how Pedro Nolazco stays hydrated while working outside on a hot summer day.

"We’re just getting two bags of ice every morning, throw it in a cooler, couple of gallons of water, and we just keep refilling our cups," said Nolazco.

Pedro Nolazco

He’s been working for Quality Landscape and Lawn Care for the last five years. While making sure lawns were mowed perfectly Wednesday, he also paid attention to the people who work alongside him.

"We have to communicate throughout the day to make sure none of us end up sick or potentially in danger due to the heavy heat," said Nolazco.

Nolazco said even though he looked overdressed, that’s not exactly what was happening.

"That’s why you see me wearing long sleeves, to protect my arms from the sun," said Nolazco.

A day at the Mequon Community Pool was fun for visitors, but the lifeguards were in work mode.

"For us, number one duty is to make sure that the people in the water are safe," said Isaiah Mudge, lead pool manager.

Lifeguards are also required to spend time away from the sun and heat.

"On a day like today, we’ll never be up for more than about 45 minutes or an hour at a time," said Mudge. "They’ll always have half an hour in the lifeguard headquarters over there which is cool, in the shade, so they’ll have that break."

Mudge said he also likes to remind lifeguards to drink water and reapply sunscreen every couple of hours.