Wood National Cemetery wreath drive falls short of goal ahead of deadline

The Brief Only about 1,200 wreaths have been donated for 36,000 veterans’ graves at Wood National Cemetery. Wreaths Across America says donations remain low as Friday’s deadline approaches. A wreath costs $17, and volunteers hope the community steps in.



Wreaths Across America is facing a steep donation shortage this year, leaving only a small fraction of veterans’ graves at Wood National Cemetery covered as the deadline approaches.

By the numbers:

The organization says donations are well below what’s needed to honor every service member resting there.

The Milwaukee military cemetery has received around 1,200 donated wreaths so far. The cemetery holds roughly 36,000 graves, meaning only about 3% will receive wreaths.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Each wreath costs $17.

This year, National Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, Dec. 13.

What they're saying:

"That wreath isn’t about Christmas. It’s just a symbol to say thank you to these people and their families to help keep us the nation we are," said Julie Sorenson, a lieutenant colonel with the Civil Air Patrol. "It is getting a little rough and our deadline is approaching pretty quick."

Sorenson said in years past, donations have been low, so this is not new. But she is hoping to turn it around.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"This is one of the simplest ways we can come here, remember the people who have served this county," Sorenson said.

She said past years have also seen low totals, but she hopes the community can help close the gap.

What you can do:

The deadline for wreath donations is Friday, Nov. 28.

Those interested in supporting Wreaths Across America and sponsoring wreaths can visit the organization’s website . Any number of wreaths can be selected.