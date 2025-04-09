Woman struck by train in Wauwatosa, pronounced dead at scene

article

One woman is dead after she was struck by a train in Wauwatosa on Wednesday, April 9.

What we know:

The Wauwatosa Police Department said it happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. near 114th and Burleigh. Upon arrival, officers located the person on the west side of the tracks, north of Home Goods.

Life-saving measures were attempted by the Wauwatosa Fire Department, but the 67-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the woman was walking east to west across the tracks as the train was approaching and was struck. It was believed to be a non-criminal incident.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.