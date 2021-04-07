Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot, seriously injured near 26th and State: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Police at scene of shooting near 26th and State

MILWAUKEE - A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and seriously injured Tuesday morning, April 7.

Police said the shooting near 26th and State happened around 11:20 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.  

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Suspect in custody following quadruple shooting

Milwaukee police say a 26-year-old man is in custody following a quadruple shooting near 26th and Capitol early Wednesday, April 7.

Not guilty plea in murder of attorney killed in road rage shooting
slideshow

Not guilty plea in murder of attorney killed in road rage shooting

Prosecutors say the shooting death of Jason Cleereman was the result of road rage and detectives used surveillance to piece this case together.

MPD: Man shot, seriously injured near Holton and Wright
slideshow

MPD: Man shot, seriously injured near Holton and Wright

The shooting is the result of an argument near Holton and Meinecke. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.