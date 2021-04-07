Woman shot, seriously injured near 26th and State: police

article

A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and seriously injured Tuesday morning, April 7.

Police said the shooting near 26th and State happened around 11:20 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.