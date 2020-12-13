Expand / Collapse search

Woman points gun at officer breaking up fight in grocery store

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were called to a fight inside of a grocery store near N. 36th Street and W. Meinecke Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday. 

During the incident, a 34-year-old woman pointed a gun at the officer. The woman was taken into custody without incident.

No one was injured and no shots were fired.

The gun recovered from the woman had been stolen in a previous incident, according to police.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Homicide near 92nd and Custer

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene of a homicide on Milwaukee's north side Saturday.

2 separate robberies lead to shootings leaving 2 injured
slideshow

2 separate robberies lead to shootings leaving 2 injured

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate robberies that led to shootings Friday evening.