Woman points gun at officer breaking up fight in grocery store

Milwaukee police were called to a fight inside of a grocery store near N. 36th Street and W. Meinecke Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday.

During the incident, a 34-year-old woman pointed a gun at the officer. The woman was taken into custody without incident.

No one was injured and no shots were fired.

The gun recovered from the woman had been stolen in a previous incident, according to police.

