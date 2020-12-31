Woman, boy sustain significant injuries after being bitten by dog

Milwaukee police are investigating after a dog bit two people on Wednesday, Dec. 30 near 13th Street and Van Norman Avenue. It happened around 6 p.m.

According to police, a family’s pit-bull bit two family members. A 66-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy sustained significant but non-life threatening injuries.

They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The dog was removed by Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control.