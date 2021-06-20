Woman arrested for OWI with 2 children in car

Eliseo Perez Vences, 24 years of age, from Campbellsport, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle late Saturday night, June 19, for an unsafe lane deviation when it nearly hit another vehicle while traveling southbound on I-41 near Church Street.

The Trooper detected indications of impairment and conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

The driver was subsequently arrested for OWI 1st offense and transported to a local hospital for an evidentiary blood draw.

The driver was released to a responsible party.

