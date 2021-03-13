Expand / Collapse search

Woman arrested for OWI in Waukesha County with 3 kids in car

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Milwaukee woman was arrested in Waukesha County on Friday, March 12 for driving under the influence with three kids in the car.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper spotted the woman's car deviating from its lane on westbound I-94 near Elm Grove Road around 7:45 p.m.

The woman, 31, was arrested after showing signs of impairment and being run through a field sobriety test. 

A boy, 6, and two girls around the age of 13, were in the car, WSP said.

The woman waked taken for a legal blood draw and then booked at the Waukesha County Jail. She is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Impaired Driving Task Force rolls out for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

FOX6 News rode along&nbsp;with the Southeast Wisconsin Impaired Driving Task Force on Friday, March 12. Police said the goal is to spot, stop, and arrest drivers under the influence.

WCSD investigates fatal crash on Capitol Drive in Pewaukee
slideshow

WCSD investigates fatal crash on Capitol Drive in Pewaukee

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured early Saturday morning.

Prosecutors: Man intoxicated during crash that left infant dead
slideshow

Prosecutors: Man intoxicated during crash that left infant dead

The crash near 34th and Greenfield left a months-old girl dead and seriously injured two people, including a 4-year-old.