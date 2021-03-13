Woman arrested for OWI in Waukesha County with 3 kids in car

article

A Milwaukee woman was arrested in Waukesha County on Friday, March 12 for driving under the influence with three kids in the car.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper spotted the woman's car deviating from its lane on westbound I-94 near Elm Grove Road around 7:45 p.m.

The woman, 31, was arrested after showing signs of impairment and being run through a field sobriety test.

A boy, 6, and two girls around the age of 13, were in the car, WSP said.

The woman waked taken for a legal blood draw and then booked at the Waukesha County Jail. She is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

