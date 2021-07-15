Woman, 77, missing from West Allis

West Allis police are asking for the public's help in locating 77-year-old Hilde Schwab. She was last seen on July 10leaving her nursing home – located near 112th and Madison.

She left her nursing home with her grandson, who may be driving a black 2014 Lincoln MKX, Wisconsin registration AJB1841.

Hilde is described as a female, white, 5' tall, 145 pounds with blonde hair.

Officials did not provide a photo of Hilde.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.