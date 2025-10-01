Wolski’s Tavern mourns Mike Bondar, iconic ‘I Closed Wolski’s’ sticker creator

article

The Brief Mike Bondar, longtime bartender and fourth-generation caretaker of Wolski’s Tavern, has died surrounded by family and friends. Bondar created the iconic "I Closed Wolski’s" sticker in the 1970s, a joke that became a global symbol of Milwaukee’s bar culture. The Bondar family says Wolski’s will remain open, and Mike’s spirit will continue to shape the tavern’s future.



A longtime Milwaukee legend has passed away.

What we know:

The Bondar family announced on Wednesday, Oct. 1, that Mike Bondar, the longtime bartender, caretaker and storyteller of Wolski’s Tavern, has died. His family said he went peacefully, surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday.

Bondar, a great-grandson of the original founders, was a fixture behind the bar for decades. His family said he was known for his wit, warmth and uncanny ability to remember a customer’s order before they sat down.

The backstory:

Founded in 1908 on Pulaski Street just north of Brady Street, Wolski’s has stayed in the same family for four generations. What began as a modest neighborhood tavern grew into a Milwaukee institution, even earning a spot in Esquire magazine’s list of America’s "Best Bar City."

The bar built its reputation on community, camaraderie, and the idea that lasting until closing time isn’t just a night out – it’s a rite of passage.

That tradition turned legendary in the 1970s, when Bondar put his own stamp on the culture. After a group of loyal patrons there from noon to 2 a.m. joked about surviving the bar’s marathon hours, Mike came up with the "I Closed Wolski’s" sticker – a tongue-in-cheek reward that became a global icon.

Today, the stickers are everywhere. On bumpers in Milwaukee, in pubs across Europe, and on street signs from Asia to the Caribbean, the message travels: closing down Wolski’s means you’re part of a story bigger than one night at a bar.

What they're saying:

"It’s hard to picture Wolski’s without Mike," the Bondar family said in a statement. "But just like our great-grandparents before us, he made sure this place would live on – not just for our family, but for Milwaukee. The tavern will remain open, the stickers will keep circulating around the globe, and Mike’s spirit will always be on Pulaski Street."

The family invites the community to honor Mike the best way they know how: by raising a glass, staying late and carrying on the tradition of closing Wolski’s.