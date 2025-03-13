Withee teen's business earns him competition finalist spot

The Brief Mason Gay's Growing Business has landed him as a finalist in Junior Achievement's Young Entrepreneur competition. Four teens will compete for a $5,000 prize. He started his business by going to a neighboring town, since he was too scared to start it in his own community.



A Withee teen from northern Wisconsin was used to helping out family members with projects around their homes.

A decision to branch out to customers farther away from home helped his business grow. Mason Gay's hard work has paid off as he's been named one of four state finalists for Junior Achievement's Young Entrepreneur competition, which will earn one of them a $5,000 prize.

Mason Gay

Mason Gay is a Junior Achievement finalist

The backstory:

Mason Gay's journey from teen to business owner began a couple of years ago. He cleans up well and has the pictures of his hard work to prove it. What began as an offer to help pressure wash for family members soon turned to an opportunity when he found some paying customers.

"My grandma's sister needed her house pressure washed. I'm like ‘Oh, maybe I could give her a quote or something’. So that was my first customer. And then after that, I think I created a Facebook page, got some business cards. I went door knocking in the neighboring town. I was too scared to do it in our town, and I got three jobs in the first day, just door knocking," Gay said.

With $800 in his pocket, Purity Pressure Washing and Services was born.

Mason says he started out by practicing on his parents' deck. His parents said they came home to the unexpected sight.

"I came home from work one day, and he had everything out in the yard, big goggles on, and a respirator and chemicals," said his dad.

"First he didn't come and ask. He just said 'I'm doing this' and then we said 'don't fall'. "Yes, it's, you know, nerve-wracking," added his mom.

A Growing Business:

Mason has been growing the operation ever since. He's invested in new equipment and new services.

"This summer I upgraded from my old pressure washer to a 4.4 gallon per minute. 4,400 psi. commercial pressure washer," boasted Gay.

He's even donated hundreds in profits to local charities. Those door knocks he did to help start his company are now delegated to his growing payroll.

"I hired one of my buddies last year," Gay said. "Yeah, delegate the stuff I don't like."

Mason Gay

That's not bad for a three-sport athlete and football state champion who has been able to earn a 4.0 grade point average in the classroom as well.

His busy schedule is part of the reason he decided to start working for himself in the first place, adding that it's 100% better to be the boss.

What's next:

His work ethic and success have helped power him to his greatest title yet. Mason has been named a Junior Achievement Young Entrepreneur competition finalist. It will put him in a room with some of Wisconsin's most successful business owners and a chance at a $5,000 top prize. He plans to study Entrepreneurship at college next year.