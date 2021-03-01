With new wave of vaccine eligibility, WI’s registry website not live

On the day when thousands of Wisconsinites are eligible to get vaccinated, one place they were told they could sign up — wasn't online.

The state COVID-19 vaccine registry was set to launch sometime Monday, March 1.

But that didn't stop everyone from getting their shot.

Many of the people FOX6 spoke with had no trouble signing up through Milwaukee's vaccine website getting their shot here at the Wisconsin Center.

Antra Morgan

"It’s really personal and I feel blessed to be able to have that shot now," Teacher Antra Morgan said.

At the Wisconsin Center in Downtown Milwaukee, people leave the building with some reassurance.

"There is a little bit more relief because I’ve had so many family members die from COVID," Antra Morgan said.

Educators, like Morgan, became newly eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We were told over the PA that it might be a good time to try, so right away most of the teachers that were at school went online and tried and most of us got in," Morgan said.

She was able to register on Friday without problems, through the city's vaccine registry.

Charles Brown

Others, like Charles Brown, didn't have to wait...

"Did it on my phone last night, or yesterday afternoon, very easy to navigate through the website," Brown said.

One place they couldn't sign up was Wisconsin's vaccine registry. The state announced it would go live with the site the same day educators and child care workers became eligible for the vaccine.

The website will act as a hub to allow people to know when and where they can get vaccinated--and schedule appointments.

Monday evening--the site still had not gone live.

"I’ll be more relieved knowing that I’m more protected now," she said.

Morgan is thankful she didn't have any troubles signing up and hoping others have the same experience.

"Don’t give up, keep trying," Morgan said.

The state says the site will initially target people near state community-based vaccination centers.

The state is working with about a dozen local health departments to make sure the site works as it should.