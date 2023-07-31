WisDot public meetings; August 1-2, I-794 Lake Interchange Study

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will conduct the I-794 Lake Interchange Study public meetings Tuesday, Aug. 1 and Wednesday, Aug. 2

On Tuesday, the public meeting will take place at the Milwaukee Marriott Downtown and then at St. Thomas More High School, the following day.

"Public involvement is key to delivering transportation solutions that improve safety, connectivity and mobility in this area. WisDOT representatives look forward to engaging with the community in these meetings to help the public understand the I-794 Lake Interchange Study process, learn about the project’s purpose and need, and provide input on design concepts," The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

Additional information about the I-794 Lake Interchange Study can be found on the study website at www.794lakeinterchange.wisconsindot.gov.