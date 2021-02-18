WisDOT releases video of car that falls from Marquette Interchange ramp

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) released video on Thursday, Feb. 18 that shows a car fall from one of the highest ramps in the Marquette Interchange on Sunday, Feb. 14.

The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Car falls from Marquette Interchange on Sunday, Feb. 14

The car skidded off the side of one of the highest ramps in the interchange -- and plunged to a ramp below.

Miraculously, the driver survived with non-life-threatening injuries. She was arrested for OWI.