WisDOT releases video of car that falls from Marquette Interchange ramp

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
Car falls from Marquette Interchange

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released video that shows a car fall from one of the highest ramps in the Marquette Interchange on Sunday, Feb. 14.&nbsp;

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) released video on Thursday, Feb. 18 that shows a car fall from one of the highest ramps in the Marquette Interchange on Sunday, Feb. 14. 

The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Car falls from Marquette Interchange on Sunday, Feb. 14

The car skidded off the side of one of the highest ramps in the interchange -- and plunged to a ramp below.

Car falls from Marquette Interchange on Sunday, Feb. 14

Miraculously, the driver survived with non-life-threatening injuries. She was arrested for OWI.

