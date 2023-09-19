WisDOT Racine County Highway 38 roundabout plan frustrates some

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to put in roundabouts at two Racine County intersections on Highway 38.

It's a troubled stretch of roadway that has seen a lot of crashes. Some homeowners aren't happy about the plans.

"A lot of accidents could’ve been prevented," said Sara Mikaelian.

Mikaelian's home sits at the corner of 5 Mile Road and Highway 38.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We don’t want to hear or see those crashes and loss of life and everything there," said Mikaelian.

She said she's asked for a stop light or lower speed limit for years, but the DOT has come up with a different plan.

"We feel like this is the safest solution and the best solution," said Justin Suydam, WisDOT.

The plan is to create two roundabouts, one on 5 Mile Road and the other just south on 4 Mile Road.

"The roundabout does force drivers to slow down," said Suydam. "They’re more visible than a two-way stop sign."

Mikaelian said she doesn't think it's the best way to solve the problem. She said the roundabout would take away 100 feet of her property and lower it five feet from the street.

"For us, that’s unacceptable," said Mikaelian. "It could cause flooding."

She said she's worried about what the construction could do to her home and her land.

"At the end, I think it’s going to be something that I know could’ve been taken care of a different way," said Mikaelian.

Both sides want to see a safer road but have different ideas of what that looks like.

"It is frustrating," said Mikaelian. "I don’t know what else we can do."

The DOT said construction is slated to begin in 2026.