Wisconsin's utility moratorium ends April 15; financial assistance available

Wisconsin's residential disconnection moratorium expires April 15. If you have not gotten caught up on your power bill payments, you may be at risk of having your power shut off.

The annual winter moratorium from Nov. 1 to April 15 prohibits all utility providers from disconnecting residential heating services for nonpayment.

To avoid disconnection, customers who have fallen behind on payments are encouraged to contact their utility to set up a payment plan.

Listed below is the contact information for the largest utilities in Wisconsin:

Alliant Energy: 1-800-255-4268

Madison Gas & Electric: 1-800-245-1125

Superior Water, Light & Power: 1-800-227-7957

We Energies: 1-800-842-4565

Wisconsin Public Service Corporation: 1-800-450-7260

Xcel Energy: 1-800-895-4999

Disconnection is always a last resort

What you can do:

Customers behind on their bills can go to we-energies.com or use the We Energies app to set up payment arrangements and connect with financial and energy assistance options. They can also call 800-842-4565.

We Energies encourages customers to manage their energy use all year long. Go to the We Energies website for a checklist and more ways to save.

Additionally, if customers are having difficulty paying their energy bills, they may be eligible for assistance from the Department of Administration's Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP). To apply online, customers can go to energybenefit.wi.gov or to apply by phone, customers can call the Statewide Customer Care Center at 1-800-506-5596.