Wisconsin's spring election; DMV extends hours, not too late to obtain ID

article

The Brief The Wisconsin DMV is extending its hours ahead of the spring election on Tuesday, April 1. The extended hours will enable those needing a photo ID, frequently those who are new to the state, time to visit a DMV. There are documentation requirements, such as a birth certificate, proof of identity and Wisconsin residency, to obtain an official Wisconsin ID card.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles will extend hours at customer service centers on Monday, March 31 and Tuesday, April 1. Wisconsin’s spring election is on Tuesday, April 1.

DMV service centers will remain open until 6 p.m. The extended hours will enable those needing a photo ID, frequently those who are new to the state, time to visit a DMV, the Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Voter ID

What we know:

Voters who don’t already have a Wisconsin driver license, ID or other form of identification needed to vote may still get a Wisconsin ID from the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

The Wisconsin Elections Commission website explains the options for IDs to show at the polls.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There is no separate "voter ID" and a federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes.

Related article

Documentation requirements

What we know:

There are documentation requirements, such as a birth certificate, proof of identity and Wisconsin residency, to obtain an official Wisconsin ID card. The voter should bring any documentation available to the DMV and fill out two forms.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A photo ID document will be sent via overnight mail that may be taken to the polls and used for voting. Completing a provisional ballot may be an option until the photo ID document arrives.

DMV offers ID cards for voting purposes to U.S. citizens free of charge.

Related article

Questions?

What you can do:

Questions regarding voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information or other election information may be found on the Wisconsin Elections Commission website elections.wi.gov.

DMV’s toll-free hotline at 844-588-1069 is available for questions on obtaining an ID for voting purposes.

DMV’s website has a locator to find the nearest DMV and check wait times.