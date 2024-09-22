Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Yussuf Ali accused of robbing postal worker

The Brief Yussuf Ali is one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted. Ali is from Utah and now charged with robbing a postal worker at gunpoint in Milwaukee. Anyone with information on Ali's whereabouts is urged to call U.S. Marshals.



A Utah man charged with robbing a postal worker at gunpoint is on the run. Investigators say Yussuf Ali traveled across the country and came to Milwaukee taking part in a calculated scheme.

"Once he got here and got connected to his cousin, somewhere along the lines, this plan was hatched to help commit this armed robbery," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Investigators say they carried it out last September and targeted a postal worker on Milwaukee’s south side at 15th and Orchard.

Yussuf Ali

"They noticed a postal worker walking their route and randomly picked him out and got out of a vehicle with firearms and robbed him at gunpoint," the marshal said.

A criminal complaint explains they weren’t interested in the mail, but an arrow key in the letter carrier’s bag.

"It’s a specific key. It allows access to apartment buildings throughout the city," the marshal explained.

Police say when the men got the key, they took off. Surveillance captured a black BMW at the crime scene. Investigators tracked it down as it was on its way to Madison and three men, including Ali were arrested. The 23-year-old was released days later, but charged last December.

"Once he was released, there was no further contact with him, and he’s been out in warrant status ever since the charges were issued," the marshal said.

Yussuf Ali

Investigators say the Salt Lake City, Utah man has connections to Washington, Texas, Iowa, New York and Maine.

"The U.S. Postal Service as a whole would be very appreciative knowing that even after the investigation, they’re still being worked on to bring everyone to justice," the marshal said.

Yussuf is 5’7" tall and weighs 145 pounds. He sometimes uses the nickname "Damu."

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about Ali to call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.