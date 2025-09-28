Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Willie Anderson sought, family feud leads to gunfire

The Brief U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help to locate Willie Anderson. A family feud between Anderson, his brother and a cousin led to gunfire in August. Investigators urge anyone with info on Anderson's location to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline.



A family feud spills out of a Wauwatosa bar and onto a popular street. One person was shot and another got away. U.S. Marshals are now searching for the suspect.

Search for Willie Anderson

What we know:

On Aug. 3, Willie Anderson, his brother Terry and cousin Jamal Davis were at a bar in Wauwatosa. Investigators say an argument began inside and moved onto North Avenue.

Willie Anderson

"It becomes physical," the U.S. Marshal said. "Some people do call it in and officers are quick to respond and break that up."

Police left when they thought cooler heads prevailed, but eight minutes later, the situation turned violent. Investigators say the two brothers pulled out guns and fired at each other on the busy street around bar close.

What they're saying:

"Definitely a reckless place, any place is reckless, but right down a main street there is very reckless," the marshal said.

Davis was hit in the leg. The two brothers took off. All three men were charged. Anderson is still on the run.

Willie Anderson

"I’m sure he has a side to this story and if he wants it to be heard, he’s going to need to answer for what he’s done," the marshal said.

Willie Anderson is described as being 6’3" tall and 40 years old. He is believed to be in Milwaukee and has ties to Arkansas.

What you can do:

If you know where Anderson is, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.