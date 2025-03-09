Wisconsin's Most Wanted: William Mingorance sought for sex trafficking

The Brief U.S. Marshals need your help to track down William Mingorance. Mingorance is wanted for questioning about a sex trafficking case involving a teenage girl. Marshals say Mingorance has ties to Milwaukee and the state of Florida.



A man wanted for a probation violation is a suspect in a more serious crime. Investigators want to question William Mingorance about a sex trafficking case involving a 15-year-old girl.

Seeking a fugitive

What we know:

Investigators say Mingorance once served in the US military but has since drifted away, breaking the law.

The 36-year-old has been calling Milwaukee his home, but the "Vice City" has always stuck with him.

William Mingorance

Mingorance or "Miami" has a warrant for violating his probation related to convictions for burglary and drugs but is wanted in connection to a more serious case.

Investigators say shortly after being released from custody in October 2024 is when his latest trouble began. Milwaukee Police say he met up with a 15-year-old girl and things began to spiral. Officials said Mingorance exposed the girl to crack cocaine.

U.S. Marshals say the girl went to the police and Mingorance went on the run. He hasn’t been charged, but the case has been presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office and is under review.

The 36-year-old has ties to Milwaukee and the state of Florida. He has a tattoo on his chest of a snake with arrows through it. Mingorance is 5’8" and weighs 180 pounds.

Investigators weigh in

What they're saying:

"Mr. Mingorance is kind of in a labyrinth of a community that is kind of an underground community," the U.S. Marshal on the case said. "It’s time for you to step up, be a mature person, contact law enforcement and turn yourself in."

William Mingorance

What you can do:

If you know where Mingorance is, call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.

William Mingorance