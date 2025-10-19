Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Wayne Minor sought for sexual assault

The Brief Wayne Minor, a Milwaukee man, is accused of sexually assaulting two women at a cemetery in separate incidents (2018 and 2020). While in jail, Minor allegedly tried to solicit an inmate to have the victims killed. Minor bonded out of jail after demanding a speedy trial but disappeared in 2023. He is now a fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshals.



A Milwaukee man is accused of sexually assaulting two women then trying to have them killed. He bonded out of jail and has been on the run for the past two years.

Search for Wayne Minor

What we know:

Prosecutors say 56-year-old Wayne Minor brought two women to the same cemetery and sexually assaulted them on two separate occasions. The first incident happened in 2018, the next happened two years later.

Wayne Minor

"In 2020, he does the same thing again, this time pistol whipping the female while she’s trying to get away," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Minor was arrested, charged and brought to the Milwaukee County Jail. It was there, prosecutors say he tried soliciting the help of another inmate for more nefarious reasons. The man told authorities that Minor was trying to get rid of the victims in the cases.

What they're saying:

"Says like ‘Hey, this guy wants to have these people killed,’" the investigator said. "He’s obviously a danger to the public because he doesn’t seem to care really."

The criminal complaint explains recorded conversations backed up the claims. After demanding a speedy trial, Minor bonded out of jail. He had been showing up to court appearances but disappeared in 2023. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Now that he’s wanted, kind of makes him a little bit even more unstable," the marshal said.

Wayne Minor

Minor is 5’9" tall and weighs 290 pounds. He has ties to Milwaukee, Missouri and Mississippi. Minor also has a tattoo of a money sign on his upper right bicep.

Call with tips

What you can do:

If you know where Minor is, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.