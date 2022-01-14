Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Victor Banks sought by marshals

By
Published 
Wisconsin's Most Wanted
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Victor Banks

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force said Victor Banks took part in an armed robbery. Now, he is one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted.

MILWAUKEE - It was supposed to be a simple purchase, but it ended in gunfire.  

U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Officer Ryan Carpenter said 36-year-old Victor Banks was one of three people who took part in an armed robbery. He said it all started when Banks was trying to buy a drone from the victim.

"Two unknown individuals arrived with Mr. Banks, armed with firearms," Carpenter said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Prosecutors said the sale was all a setup. The crime unfolded on Feb. 5, 2021, near 23rd and Finn on Milwaukee's north side. The victim made multiple efforts to get away.

"During that struggle, he was able to flee into a neighboring residence. As the victim was fleeing into that residence, two to three gunshots were fired. The neighbor’s dog was struck. After that occurred, all the suspects fled the scene," said Carpenter. 

Victor Banks

Authorities said the dog survived the gunshot wound. 

"Mr. Banks has been charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery in Milwaukee County. It is a serious offense, it’s a felony offense," Carpenter said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Police said the suspects made off with $300 of the victim’s money. Banks, so far, is the only one to be identified. The two other suspects are still unknown, but police continue to work the case. 

A warrant was issued for Banks' arrest. 

Authorities say while Banks’ birthplace is Chicago, his roots are strong in Milwaukee. He is described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 240 pounds.

Victor Banks

"Mr. Banks has two known tattoos – one on his left shoulder, which reads ‘rest in peace mother.’ He also has a tattoo on his right shoulder that reads, ‘outlaw,’" Carpenter said. 

Authorities said anyone helping Banks avoid an arrest could face charges of their own for aiding and abetting a fugitive.

Anyone with information that could help authorities is encouraged to call the U.S. Marshals tipline – 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous. 

Burger King homicide: 'Staged' robbery led to gunfire, victim in on plan, complaint says
article

Burger King homicide: 'Staged' robbery led to gunfire, victim in on plan, complaint says

The man captured on surveillance video reaching through a drive-thru window at a Milwaukee Burger King restaurant is now charged – and the complaint indicates he, his daughter, and the victim in this case, Niesha Harris-Brazell, were all part of a plan to stage a robbery of the restaurant.

Waukesha Christmas Parade attack suspect bound over for trial, new charges
article

Waukesha Christmas Parade attack suspect bound over for trial, new charges

Darrell Brooks, accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack that left six people dead, appeared in Waukesha County court on Friday, Jan. 14 for his preliminary hearing on dozens of new charges in an amended complaint.

West Allis officer, suspect exchange gunfire, suspect kills himself
article

West Allis officer, suspect exchange gunfire, suspect kills himself

One person is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after exchanging gunfire with a West Allis police officer during a traffic stop Thursday night, Jan. 13.