West Allis officer, suspect exchange gunfire, suspect kills himself

One person is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after exchanging gunfire with a West Allis police officer during a traffic stop Thursday night, Jan. 13.

According to police, at approximately 10:20 p.m. the West Allis Police Department received a call regarding a male party who had pointed a firearm at the caller and the male party was now driving to the area of S. 116th Street and W. Greenfield Avenue.

A West Allis Police Officer located the vehicle and stopped the vehicle in the area of 116th and Greenfield Avenue.

During the stop, the male driver of the vehicle shot at the officer, and the officer returned fire.

The male ran from the area of the traffic stop to an apartment in the area of 116th and Greenfield Avenue.

Officers set up a perimeter outside the apartment. While officers were on the perimeter of the apartment, a gunshot was heard and the male was located deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No officers were injured as a result of the incident.

This is preliminary information based on initial reports of the incident.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating this incident and the investigation is ongoing. The Oak Creek Police Department is the lead investigating agency. The investigators urge any eyewitnesses or witnesses that may have heard something to come forward or to contact them at the City of Oak Creek Police Department, 414-762-8200. There is no threat to the community at this time.