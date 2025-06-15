Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Timothy Massey has multiple outstanding warrants

The Brief U.S. Marshals are asking for your help to locate Timothy Massey. Massey is on the run with multiple outstanding warrants. Officials say he almost always has a firearm and narcotics with him.



A man with a history of fleeing from police is on the run again, this time with multiple outstanding warrants.

Search for Timothy Massey

What we know:

The last five years have brought trouble for 26-year-old Timothy Massey.

In 2020, police pulled over a stolen car for driving recklessly. Investigators say Massey hopped out of the driver’s seat and into the passenger side. Then, officers discovered something else in the car.

Timothy Massey

What they're saying:

"He almost always has a firearm, and he usually has some kind of narcotics with him," the marshal on the case said. "He’s definitely a danger."

The Milwaukee man was arrested, charged and released on bond.

More trouble for Massey

Dig deeper:

Two years later, Massey found himself in trouble again. He was charged after investigators say he fled from police and crashed into a bus stop.

Massey’s problems only grew from there. While he was out on bail in 2024, officers say he led them on a 10-mile police chase.

"120 mph in a stolen vehicle and he just didn’t want to stop," the marshal said. "He didn’t want to get taken into custody."

Timothy Massey

The chase came to an end on Sherman Boulevard. Massey was arrested after investigators say he ran. Police say they found fentanyl and cocaine in the car. But Massey stopped showing up to court in January.

"He knows he’s wanted so he’s just going to do whatever he can to stay out of custody," the marshal said.

U.S. Marshals believe Massey is still in the Milwaukee area. He has several tattoos, including a name written above his right eye. He has praying hands and the word "Blessed" tattooed on his neck.

Massey is 5’6" tall and weighs 140 pounds.

What you can do:

Investigators encourage anyone with information about Massey to call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.