Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Theodore Larry on the run since 2020

A Milwaukee man is accused of running red lights, stop signs and going 40 mph over the speed limit during a 2020 police chase.

The driver never stopped. In fact, investigators say he’s been on the run since 2020.

"Just because it happened four years ago, it doesn’t change the fact that it’s still fresh in our heads," the U.S. marshal on the case said.

Investigators said 29-year-old Theodore Larry caught the eye of law enforcement when he was driving recklessly in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood.

"Clearly, he did not care for the rules of the road," the marshal said.

Theodore Larry

Police said Larry was speeding when he ran a red light – and went straight into oncoming traffic – at Holton and Locust in March 2020.

"He almost caused not one, not two, but three accidents," the marshal said.

During a 2.5-mile chase, police said Larry blew through 19 stop signs and ignored police sirens as he reached speeds of 65 mph.

"He fled, he was never captured," the U.S. marshal said.

Theodore Larry

U.S. Marshals said Larry may be hiding out in Milwaukee County or the state of Missouri with the assistance of his family.

"They have been helping him evade law enforcement for the last four years," the U.S. marshal said.

Investigators said Larry has several tattoos on his body, including one that reads "Mama’s Boy" on his hand, "Blessed" on his neck, "Larry Gang" on his right arm and "Clown" on his left arm.

"Give us a call and let’s bring this guy to justice," the marshal said.

Larry is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 140 pounds.

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about Larry to call the U.S. Marshal tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.