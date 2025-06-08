Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Terence Hogg, convicted sex offender on the run

The Brief U.S. Marshals hope you can help track down fugitive Terence Hogg. Hogg is a convicted sex offender who has been on the run since 2022. "Just hasn’t registered as sex offender, hasn’t kept anything up to date and is just trying to avoid part of his prosecution," an investigator explained.



U.S. Marshals are looking for a convicted sex offender investigators say crossed state lines into Wisconsin. The Iowa man has been on the run since 2022.

Terence Hogg on the run

What we know:

Law enforcement calls Terence Hogg a career criminal. They said the 65-year-old has been in and out of the system since the 1980s with arrests for burglary and larceny.

Terence Hogg

It’s what happened four years ago that has him in trouble again. It has also caught the attention of U.S. Marshals in the Badger State.

What they're saying:

"He was released from the DOC and moved up here and kind of flew under the radar," the marshal on the case said.

In 2021, Hogg was convicted of disseminating obscene material to a child. He went to prison in Iowa. Upon release, Hogg was required to register as a sex offender. He instead went on the run and is believed to be in Wisconsin.

Terence Hogg

"Just hasn’t registered as sex offender, hasn’t kept anything up to date and is just trying to avoid part of his prosecution," the investigator explained.

Dig deeper:

The convicted sex offender is required to check-in with authorities and avoid living near schools and playgrounds. The 65-year-old has been able to lay low using dozens of aliases by combining different variations of his first, middle and last names. He has ties to Iowa, Wisconsin and Missouri.

"Turn yourself in, deal with, get on the registry and live your life," the marshal said.

Hogg is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds.

What you can do:

If you know where Terence Hogg is, call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.