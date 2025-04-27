Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Teon Key, 'prolific car thief' sought

The Brief U.S. Marshals need your help to track down a man they say is a prolific car thief. The fugitive is identified as Teon Key. Key was charged with a crime last October and went on the run.



U.S. Marshals are looking for a man charged with trying to steal a car in May 2024. Teon Key didn’t get away with it and left behind important evidence that led to charges.

Teon Key on the run

What we know:

While the 23-year-old has "key’ in his name, it’s what investigators say he has done without one that has him in trouble.

"Mr. Key is historically, a very prolific car thief that has plagued the city of Milwaukee and he struck again on the day of this incident," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

In May 2024, police say Teon Key broke into a car in the Riverwest neighborhood and tried stealing it by tearing apart the steering column.

What they're saying:

"While doing so, he suffered a cut and left some of his blood behind," the marshal explained.

That blood was collected as evidence and was sent to the Wisconsin Crime Lab.

"We were able to determine that blood was his blood," the marshal said.

Key charged

Dig deeper:

Teon Key was charged last October and went on the run. At the time, he was on parole for a different crime. In 2019, Key was convicted of fleeing from officers and recklessly endangering safety. Investigators say he took off from a traffic stop in a stolen car. U.S. Marshals say Key needs to now do what’s right.

Key is described as being 5’8" tall and weighing 150 pounds.

What you can do:

If you know where he is, call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.