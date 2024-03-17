Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Sue Xiong sought for drug convictions

U.S. Marshals and the Sheboygan Police Department are looking for a man with a history of methamphetamine-related convictions. Investigators say 37-year-old Sue Xiong hasn’t been heard from since the summer of 2023.

"He’s got an extensive criminal history with narcotics," U.S. Marshal’s taskforce officer and Sheboygan Det. Ryan Walloch said.

Xiong has a laundry list of convictions, mostly dealing with possessing and dealing meth.

"Methamphetamine is a big problem in the Sheboygan County area with individuals using," Walloch said.

Sue Xiong

In 2021, Xiong was stopped by police near a Walgreens drug store at 14th and Ontario in Sheboygan. Investigators say the drugs they found on him were not bought at the store. He was convicted, did time and was on probation, but last summer he stopped checking in with law enforcement.

"Since approximately July of 2023, he has not made contact with his agent," Walloch said.

It’s believed Xiong is hiding out somewhere in the Milwaukee or Sheboygan area.

"It’s important to get him off the streets if he is the one that’s distributing meth to the community," the detective said. "It’s a very substantial problem."

Xiong is described as 5’06" and weighing 150 pounds. If you know where he is, call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.