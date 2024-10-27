Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Stormi Dixon sought after 2 police chases

The Brief U.S. Marshals hope you can help locate Stormi Dixon, a man considered one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted. "He’s got multiple warrants throughout the U.S.," said a detective handling the case.



Investigators are looking for a man they say led them on not one, but two police chases in just a couple of hours. He hasn’t been seen since he sped off in late June.

"Very dangerous to the community especially for his disregard for driving at a high rate of speed and driving off of roadways," Sheboygan Police Detective and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Officer Ryan Walloch said.

U.S. Marshals say Stormi Dixon has left behind a path of destruction like his name might suggest.

The 40-year-old first ended up on the radar of Sheboygan Police on June 25th when investigators say they spotted him driving a Ford 150 near 10th and Wisconsin.

"They attempted to make a stop," Walloch said. "He chose not to stop and ended up driving through an apartment complex up onto the grass through a playground area.

Police chased after the truck but couldn’t stop the driver. A short time later, they spotted the truck, and the suspect get into a BMW near 13th and Geele. Someone else was behind the wheel. Officers stopped the driver and questioned Dixon in the passenger’s seat. They say Dixon gave a false name, rolled up his window, put the vehicle in drive and hopped on top of the driver and took off. The driver eventually jumped out.

"It’s incredibly dangerous especially with the pedestrian traffic that’s in that area," Det. Walloch said.

Police chased after for a short time, but never caught Dixon. Records show the 40-year-old has warrants in Illinois and Wisconsin. Investigators say his past charges are related to drugs, guns and assault.

"So, a full gamut of violent crimes, we’ll say," Walloch said.

Dixon is 6' tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has several tattoos including a six-point star on his hand and "Niveah" written on his neck. He has ties to Milwaukee.

If you know where he is, call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707.