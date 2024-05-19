Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Richard Moreno sought, has 'very violent history'

He was pulled over by police and just kept on going. U.S. Marshals are searching for a Milwaukee man they say has a long criminal past.

"Mr. Moreno has a very violent history," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Investigators say 30-year-old Richard Moreno has been getting in trouble with the law since he was a teen.

"By the age of 15, he had his first felony conviction for operating an auto without owners’ consent," the marshal said. "At the age of 18, he was convicted of a robbery in the city of Milwaukee."

Moreno's latest problems began in December 2022 when investigators pulled over a silver Infiniti near 19th and Grant.

"The driver of that vehicle identified himself as Richard Moreno," the marshal said.

When the officer returned to the squad to run a records check, he noticed the Infiniti start to take off.

"The rear lights in the vehicle change, realizes that Mr. Moreno now put the car in drive and Mr. Moreno now speeds off from the traffic stop," the investigator said.

Moreno has since been on the run. He has several felony warrants for his arrest. Moreno is believed to still be in Milwaukee and might be easily identified.

"Mr. Moreno has very distinct tattoos on both his forearms, which may be visible if you see him out in public," the marshal said.

Moreno has a scripture tattooed on his left forearm with a female’s face. He has a clown frowning on his right arm and another paying homage to the city.

"He has the term "Mil-Made" abbreviated for Milwaukee Made," the marshal said.

Moreno is described as being 5’11" tall and weighing 200 lbs.

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about Moreno to call the U.S. Marshals tip line: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.