Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Richard Heimann sought for hitting, killing jogger

The Brief U.S. Marshals hope you can help track down Richard Heimann. Heimann is accused of hitting and killing a jogger in St. Francis in June 2023. If you have information that could help locate Heimann, you are urged to call U.S. Marshals.



Investigators say a man was driving high on drugs and distracted by his phone when he hit and killed a jogger. It happened two years ago in St. Francis. The man had been showing up to court, but that ended in January.

Search for a fugitive

What we know:

In June 2023, police were called to the intersection of Kinnickinnic and Morgan, after a minivan hit a jogger.

Richard Heimann

Investigators say Richard Heimann was standing next to a damaged vehicle when they arrived. The 67-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and died days later.

What they're saying:

"In the initial interview on scene, Mr. Heimann stated that he looked down to turn on his cellphone and struck somebody," the U.S. Marshal on the case said. "With his admitted drug use and abuse of illegal narcotics combined with the fact that he knows what he did was wrong…He’s failing to show up and do the right thing now; definitely escalates his propensity for violence."

Blood test results

Dig deeper:

U.S. Marshals said a blood test done on Heimann showed there was more to the story.

"GHB, amphetamines and methamphetamines were all found in the blood sample," the investigator said.

Richard Heimann

The 45-year-old driver was charged with vehicular homicide by use of a controlled substance. He was given a $25,000 signature bond.

Heimann was showing up for court until January, when he was expected to plead guilty in the case. He has not been heard from since. U.S. Marshals are asking him to stop running from the law.

"While the events of that day can’t be reversed and the victim can’t be brought back, I think that it’s never too late to do the right thing," the US Marshal said.

Heimann stands 6’1" tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has ties to Milwaukee and St. Francis.

What you can do:

If you know where Heimann is, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.