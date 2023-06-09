Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Parish McNutt, outstanding warrant

U.S. Marshals say 32-year-old Parish McNutt is brushing off the serious charges against him. They say now there is an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

McNutt is wanted for two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

"He should be considered armed and dangerous," the U.S. Marshal on the case explained. "I would strongly urge him to turn himself in."

Police say McNutt was at the center of a drug investigation in November 2021.

"They found a Glock 9mm pistol, along with a Taurus black mm pistol," the marshal said.

Police searched his home near 116th and Brown Deer Road.

"They found a plate with a white chunky substance that was later determined to be cocaine," the marshal said.

In addition to that cocaine, investigators found heroin and fentanyl. They also found two guns and more than $20,000 in cash.

Prosecutors say McNutt admitted to police that he sells drugs.

"Law enforcement was able to determine that the Glock pistol was in fact stolen," the marshal said. "They also recovered a high capacity 9mm pistol magazine which contained 24 unfired 9mm cartridges."

McNutt is described as being 5'9" tall and weighing 195 pounds.

U.S. Marshals ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the tip line at 414-297-3707. You can remain anonymous.