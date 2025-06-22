Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Obumneme Okpara federally charged with wire fraud

The Brief U.S. Marshals are asking for your help to locate Obumneme Okpara. He was charged federally with wire fraud. Investigators say he convinced the company to transfer $69,000 to a bank account in Fox Point.



Investigators unraveled an elaborate fraud scheme after U.S. Marshals say a man in Chicago set up a bank account in Wisconsin to rip off companies.

What we know:

Obumneme Okpara was charged federally with wire fraud. He stopped showing up to court four years ago.

"He was in Chicago using fake businesses in California and using bank accounts in Wisconsin," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Investigators say Okpara only came to the country a few years ago but has already made a name for himself.

Wire fraud

What they're saying:

"This is a non-violent offense, but you are taking a lot of money," the Marshal said. "Sometimes people’s life-savings they invest into these schemes."

Five years ago, the 26-year-old Nigerian national was charged with committing wire fraud. A federal indictment explains Okpara sent emails to a company impersonating another company. Investigators say he convinced the company to transfer $69,000 to a bank account in Fox Point.

"The money ends up disappearing, and they don’t get their investment back," the U.S. Marshal explained.

Okpara was charged and made a few court appearances, but that stopped in 2021. Investigators say he could be as close as Milwaukee or Chicago or as far away as Nigeria. He is known to use the aliases "Hindi Musu" and "Stephen Ramota."

"Turn yourself in. Get these charges taken care of, then you don’t have to hide anymore," the Marshal said. "You don’t have to be on the run."

Okpara is 6’3" and weighs 160 lbs.

What you can do:

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about him to call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.