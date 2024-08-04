Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Nicholas Weldon, sought for dealing drugs

A 33-year-old arrested for his involvement in a violent street gang has gone on the run. U.S. Marshals say the drug dealer hasn’t been seen since last November.

"He’s been a pest to society," the U.S. Marshal on the case said. "He’s distributing drugs in the city and he needs to come back and be taken into custody."

U.S. Marshals say the man they’re looking for lives up to his nickname. Nicholas Weldon is known as "The Tick."

Nicholas Weldon

"This is the kind of person that is just kind of draining society," the marshal said.

Investigators say he has a history of breaking the law, but it’s what happened in 2020 that got him in trouble with federal law enforcement. He was arrested with more than 20 others, for his involvement in the street gang known as the "Buffum-Meinecke Boys." Weldon was convicted of dealing cocaine. He spent time in prison and was later put on supervised released. He then found himself in trouble again.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"He’s failed to report to his probation officer eight times, failed multiple drug tests and has been a loss of contact since November of '23," the marshal said.

Weldon is believed to still be in Milwaukee. He has several tattoos including a Green Bay Packers "G" on his arm and his nickname "Tha Tick" written across both forearms.

Nicholas Weldon

"This is all going to come back to bite him in the end," the marshal said.

Nicholas Weldon is 5’11" tall and weighs 210 pounds.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Investigators encourage anyone with information about Weldon to call the U.S. Marshal tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.