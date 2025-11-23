Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Maurice Ervin sought in December 2024 shooting

The Brief A 15-year-old was killed, and a 16-year-old girl was wounded in a bus stop shooting in Milwaukee in December 2024. One suspect, Francisco Jordan, was arrested, but authorities are searching for the second suspect, Maurice Ervin. U.S. Marshals urge Ervin, believed to be in the Milwaukee area, to turn himself in – and ask the public for tips to locate him.



U.S. Marshals say a Milwaukee teen targeted two victims in a shooting as they got off a county bus. A 15-year-old was killed, and one person was arrested. Authorities have been searching for the other suspect, Maurice Ervin, who went on the run.

Search for Maurice Ervin

What we know:

In December 2024, a north side bus stop turned into a crime scene.

"Milwaukee Police responded to a shooting where they located an individual laying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds," said the U.S. Marshal on the case.

Maurice Ervin

Investigators say Ervin was with Francisco Jordan and another person when they pulled up near 60th and Carmen, and spotted someone they knew getting off a county bus.

What they're saying:

"They had the driver stop, the two suspects stepped out of the vehicle and began firing their weapons," the investigator said.

A criminal complaint says Ervin and Jordan shot a 15-year-old boy, killing him, and wounded a 16-year-old girl. The suspects took off. Police found the getaway car and the driver days later.

"An interview was conducted December 16th, where the individual gave some more details and the other suspects who fired their weapons," the investigator explained.

Jordan was arrested in the days that followed, but Ervin has never been caught. The 18-year-old is believed to be in the Milwaukee area. He sometimes uses the nickname "Reese."

Maurice Ervin

"Mr. Ervin just turn yourself in. Take care of the warrant. Take care of the case. Share your side of the story," the marshal said. "It’s important to get someone off the street that disregards life and just opens fire in the middle of the city."

Ervin is described as being 6' tall and weighing 180 pounds.

Call with tips

What you can do:

If you have information that could help locate Ervin, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.