Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Marquan Owens, history of drug convictions

A rapper is getting a lot of attention, but it’s not for his music. Investigators are looking for 32-year-old Marquan Owens.

"If we could get him behind bars, that’s definitely a win for the community," the U.S. marshal on the case said.

Owens is known as "Deadend Quan" when he raps. He flaunts a lifestyle in his music videos flashing money and drugs, and U.S. Marshals said it’s no act; records show he has a history of drug convictions.

"Unfortunately, it looks like those earnings are from drug dealing," the marshal said.

Owens' latest troubles began in January when Milwaukee police tried pulling him over. Investigators said, rather than stopping, he took off. Police chased after him, and the pursuit reached speeds of more than 100 mph. The SUV crashed at 36th and Stark. Owens was arrested.

"Driving on the sidewalks," the investigator said. "If he didn’t crash into the tree, he would likely crash into a home."

Police searched the SUV and said they found evidence of drug dealing.

"They located eight different cellphones, black digital scales, $12,000 in U.S. currency as well as two ounces of what would later be determined as fentanyl," the marshal said.

Owens posted a $15,000 cash bond. Records show he stopped showing up to court. He’s not only wanted by Milwaukee County, but also by the Drug Enforcement Administration for a narcotics conspiracy.

"He’s definitely a dangerous individual and needs to be brought to justice," the marshal said.

Owens is described as 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. The 32-year-old is believed to be in the Milwaukee area.

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about Owens to call the U.S. Marshal tip line: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.