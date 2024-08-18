Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Macailyn Rockweiler, homicide person of interest

U.S. Marshals are looking for a woman who is a person of interest in a homicide case. Investigators say she fled to California with her boyfriend. He was arrested for the fatal shooting, but the 19-year-old has not been seen in the Badger State since last summer.

"She’s very young. Does not have much of a criminal history," the U.S. Marshal on the case said. "However, the matters that she’s involved with now are very serious."

The 19-year-old’s legal name is Macailyn Rockweiler, but to many she is known by a different name.

"Primarily, we know that she goes by the name of ‘Star,’" the marshal said.

U.S. Marshals said Rockweiler is a person of interest in a shooting that happened in June 2023. It ended with one man dead and two others wounded.

"The homicide itself was a drug deal gone bad," the marshal said.

Two men were arrested following the shooting that took place in a Kenosha church parking lot.

"Ms. Rockweiler was in a relationship with one of the other parties that is suspected of engaging in this homicide," the marshal said.

Investigators say Rockweiler and her boyfriend, Anthony Santana, fled to California. Shortly after, Santana was featured on "Wisconsin’s Most Wanted." He was arrested after bragging about it to some people in the Golden State. Rockweiler was never found.

"She does have significant ties to Wisconsin," the marshal said. "However, she does have ties out west as well."

U.S. Marshals said Rockweiler does not have much of a criminal background and has shined on a different sort of stage.

"She's had a history of employment around the State of Wisconsin in the adult industry," the marshal said. "So, it is quite possible that she’s returned to that being that she’s comfortable in that area."

Rockweiler is 5’4" tall and weighs 115 pounds. If you know where she is, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.