Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Lennorise Echols, sought for 2023 shooting

The Brief U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help to locate Lennorise Echols. Echols is being sought in connection with a shooting from September 2023. The 53-year-old has family in Milwaukee and his hometown of Robbins, Illinois.



What started as an argument ended with one man dead. U.S. Marshals are looking for a fugitive they say pulled out a gun after he was pushed to the ground.

Search for Lennorise Echols

What we know:

In September 2023, investigators said 53-year-old Lennorise Echols got heated after meeting up with an old friend at 29th and Burleigh in Milwaukee. A criminal complaint explained, the two began arguing.

"Mr. Echols tries to engage with the victim and the victim ultimately says let’s just step away, we’ll chat in a second," the investigator said.

When Echols stepped up on the victim’s porch, investigators say the victim pushed him to the ground. It only escalated from there.

"The victim then went to go help him up, give him a hand and Mr. Echols then shot him," the U.S. Marshal said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died. Police said Echols went on the run. Records show he has a previous reckless homicide conviction.

Dig deeper:

Echols is described as being 5’6" tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has several tattoos including "Monica" on his left forearm.

Echols is known by an array of nicknames that include "Willy Wales," "Willy Wally," and "Lee Lee." The 53-year-old has family in Milwaukee and his hometown of Robbins, Illinois. Investigators say they may be helping him hide.

"Mr. Echols turn yourself in," the marshal said. "You’re just going to put your family and friends at risk for aiding you."

What you can do:

If you know where Echols is, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.