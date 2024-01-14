Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Lee Allen never showed up for sentencing

A Milwaukee man has been on the run for more than a year. 23-year-old Lee Allen pleaded guilty to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, but never showed up to his sentencing.

"We just need him to serve his time for the crime he has already admitted to," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Trouble began for Allen in April 2022 when investigators say he crashed a car into a fence near 16th and Center in Milwaukee. According to a criminal complaint, while firefighters were tending to Allen, police officers discovered a firearm tucked in between the driver’s seat and the center console.

"He did say he was the driver and the owner of the vehicle, and the gun was right next to the driver’s seat," the marshal said.

Allen cannot legally possess a firearm because of prior felony convictions.

"He does have a violent past, several flee and eludes from police officers, several felon in possessions," the marshal said.

In October 2022, Allen entered a guilty plea, but a warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to show up to court for his sentencing more than two weeks later.

"He just needs to get off the street. If he’s running around with a firearm and he’s not supposed to have a firearm," the marshal said.

Allen is described as being 5’5" tall and weighing 140 pounds.

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about Allen to call the U.S. Marshal tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.