Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Kymarion Allen sought, connection to carjacking

A teen from Chicago is charged after investigators say he came to Milwaukee to steal cars with his friends. Prosecutors say in May 2024, one of those carjackings ended with one man dead.

Search for Kymarion Allen

What we know:

Investigators say 19-year-old Kymarion Allen and four others tried stealing a vehicle outside a nightclub. A man confronted the group at 56th and North in Milwaukee.

Kymarion Allen

"There’s a physical altercation which then turns into two of the co-actors shooting at the victim," the marshal explained.

The 41-year-old man died, and the group took off.

In the coming days, police arrested four of the suspects, but they say Allen went on the run. The 19-year-old was charged with felony murder, possessing a machine gun and operating a vehicle without owner’s consent.

What they're saying:

"Through interviews and surveillance footage, they were able to identify Kymarion as the last person involved in the shooting," the investigator said.

The 19-year-old is from the Windy City and is believed to be hanging around Illinois. He sometimes uses a nickname U.S. Marshals think might spark some information.

Kymarion Allen

"That’s what he goes by is ‘Sparks’ as an alias," the marshal said.

Allen is described as being 5’9" tall and weighing 160 pounds.

Call with tips

What you can do:

If you know information on where Allen might be, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.