Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Keshaun Rittman, part of scheme to steal shades

The Brief U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help to locate Keshaun Rittman. Officials say Rittman was part of an elaborate scheme to steal sunglasses. Rittman is believed to be in the Milwaukee area and is considered armed and dangerous.



Investigators say he risked it all for a pair of sunglasses. U.S. Marshals are now looking for a man they say was part of an elaborate scheme to steal shades.

Search for Keshaun Rittman

What we know:

In late May, the victim got a text from a friend named "Dooday" asking to buy her $3,000 Cartier sunglasses.

Keshaun Rittman

"The victim responded they weren’t for sale," the U.S. Marshal on the case said. "She wasn’t interested in selling them."

A day later, prosecutors said Keshaun Rittman asked the woman for a ride. She agreed and when she picked him up. Dooday was also there. The woman’s child was in the car as well. As they pulled over at 15th and Capitol, trouble began.

What they're saying:

"Keshaun opens the door and reaches around to the front where the victim is to the driver’s seat and swipes the glasses off her face while he had the gun in his hand," the marshal explained.

Investigators say Rittman and Dooday ran away between homes with the stolen sunglasses.

Keshaun Rittman

"He’s not really concerned about the safety of others, the community," the investigator said.

Rittman was charged in June with armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. The 20-year-old is believed to be in the Milwaukee area and is considered armed and dangerous.

"He has until we show up to his door to do the right thing and turn himself in," the marshal said.

Keshaun Rittman

Rittman is described as being 5’10" tall and weighing 200 pounds.

What you can do:

If you know where Rittman is, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.