Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jose Reyes accused of possessing child porn

U.S. Marshals say 27-year-old Jose Reyes is well aware of the accusations against him.

In February 2021, Reyes was charged with five counts of child pornography possession. The Oak Creek Police Department launched an investigation on Reyes through a tip.

"Possession of offensive material or child pornography," explained the U.S. Marshal overseeing the case.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"The national center for endangered children got a hit on child pornography being viewed, and Oak Creek started investigating, and it came back with an IP address," the marshal said.

Prosecutors say Reyes admitted to becoming obsessed with the "dark web." Police say he saw content regarding drug sales, gore videos and child pornography.

Jose Reyes

"He wasn’t creating child pornography, but of course by viewing it you create a need for it and other people will create it, and then it will be sold or traded, and these children will be used and endangered," the marshal explained.

Reyes paid his bail.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"It looks like he was going through the system obeying all of his conditions of release," the marshal said.

But in March 2022, just as his case was concluding in Milwaukee County, Reyes took off. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest.

Jose Reyes

"He just needs to finish this up. It’s something he got caught up in, and he needs to take care of it," the marshal said. "He has family here still, and he has connections to Northern Illinois."

Authorities say Reyes does not have a criminal history. He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on Reyes' whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshal Tipline – 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.