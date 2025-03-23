Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jesus Munguia-Ramirez sought for drug crimes

The Brief U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help to track down Jesus Munguia-Ramirez. Officials say Munguia-Ramirez is the man behind a scheme to smuggle drugs in furniture. Munguia-Ramirez has ties to the Madison area.



Investigators found more than 150 pounds of drugs hidden inside furniture after it was shipped across the country. U.S. Marshals say the man behind the scheme has been on the run.

Jesus Munguia-Ramirez on the run

What we know:

Troubles began for Jesus Munguia-Ramirez in November 2019. That is when officers from Milwaukee’s drug task force were called to a freight company on the city’s northwest side. They brought a drug-sniffing dog to help.

Jesus Munguia-Ramirez

Inside a wooden freight container was a love seat, but there was more than meets the eye.

What they're saying:

"The dog had alerted to the container after opening it up," the U.S. Marshal on the case said. "It was like a sofa chair and inside that chair was about 33 pounds of marijuana hidden in there."

Days later, U.S. Marshals say another container arrived at the same location with Munguia-Ramirez as the intended recipient. This time, with even more drugs.

Jesus Munguia-Ramirez

"Grand total, we’re talking 153 pounds of marijuana, give or take, that was recovered," the marshal explained.

Charged, but…

What we know:

The 35-year-old was charged but never showed up to court. Prosecutors say he’d been a part of the drug scheme for a while.

"During their investigation they had found out he had several containers and shipping that he’d been receiving and also sending money back to California," the investigator said.

Jesus Munguia-Ramirez

Munguia-Ramirez has ties to the Madison area, Nevada and California. He has a distinct tattoo of the Grim Reaper on his right forearm. Munguia-Ramirez is 6' tall and weighs 230 pounds.

What you can do:

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about Munguia-Ramirez to call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.