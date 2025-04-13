Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jeremiah Taylor sought in Christmas Day shooting

The Brief U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help to locate Jeremiah Taylor. Taylor is the suspected shooter of a Christmas Day incident that left two teens dead, marshals said. Marshals believe Taylor is still in the Milwaukee area and getting help from loved ones.



A shooting on Christmas Day left two teens dead. Police made one arrest in the case, but say the suspected shooter disappeared. They’ve been looking for 18-year-old Jeremiah Taylor ever since.

Suspected shooter on the run

What we know:

Investigators say two groups of friends planned to meet at 37th and Scott in Milwaukee on December 25, 2024.

Jeremiah Taylor

As one group waited in an SUV, a black Malibu pulled alongside them, according to prosecutors.

What they're saying:

"Drug deal was set up between two groups of friends," the U.S. Marshal on the case said. "Jeremiah Taylor reached out of the car with a handgun and fired multiple shots into the SUV killing two juveniles in the car."

15-year-old Exziel Rivera and 18-year-old Nayah Vasquez died.

Jeremiah Taylor

"She kissed me, and she said, 'Mama, I’ll be back," and she never came back." Vasquez’s mother, Rebecca Zepeda, told FOX6 News at a vigil shortly after the shooting.

Surveillance was key

Dig deeper:

Police used surveillance to identify two suspects. Quintarez Morris was arrested and investigators say Taylor went on the run.

U.S. Marshals believe Taylor is still in the Milwaukee area and getting help from loved ones.

Jeremiah Taylor

"He’s been on the run for months now," the marshal said. "Bringing someone like this in, that recklessly killed two people, is very important to us -- and he needs to be off the street."

Taylor is described as being 5’7" tall and weighing 120 pounds.

What you can do:

If you know where Taylor is, call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.