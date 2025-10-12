Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jaytaiz Polk sought for domestic abuse

The Brief Jaytaiz Polk, a Milwaukee man on federal supervised release, is wanted after being charged in a domestic abuse case just two months after leaving prison. Polk was charged with battery and disorderly conduct in July following an alleged physical altercation with a pregnant woman. The U.S. Marshals are actively searching for Polk, who is believed to still be in the Milwaukee area.



A Milwaukee man on supervised release is back in trouble with the law. Just two months after being let out of federal prison, Jaytaiz Polk was charged in a domestic abuse case. He’s now on the run.

Search for Jaytaiz Polk

What we know:

In 2016, Polk was charged federally for stealing a car with a gun. He went to prison and was released in May of this year. The 29-year-old was put on supervised release and US Marshals say he almost immediately began messing up.

Jaytaiz Polk

"As soon as he gets out jail, he’s already causing physical harm to people, especially people he potentially cares about," the marshal said.

In July, prosecutors say a ringing phone led to a violent night. While Polk and a pregnant woman slept in a south side apartment, investigators say his phone was ringing off the hook. A criminal complaint explains, the woman asked the 29-year-old to leave, and an argument turned physical. Polk was charged with battery and disorderly conduct. U.S. Marshals have been looking for him ever since.

Jaytaiz Polk

"We’d like this to end as quickly and safely as possible," the marshal said.

Polk is 5’11" tall and weighs 260 pounds. He is believed to still be in the Milwaukee area.

Call with tips

What you can do:

If you know where Jaytaiz Polk might be located, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshal’s Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.

Jaytaiz Polk