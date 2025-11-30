Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Javonte Green investigated for upskirting

The Brief Javonte Green is being sought by U.S. Marshals for invasion of privacy (upskirting). His arrest in September 2023 led to further charges of possession of child pornography found on his phone. Green has been on the run for two years.



U.S. Marshals are searching for a man investigated for taking intimate photos of unsuspecting women. A search of Javonte Green’s phone led to even more charges.

Search for Javonte Green

What we know:

In September 2023, Greenfield police were called to the Meijer after security said Green was following an elderly woman and recording her.

"Taking his phone and taking either video or photos up her skirt," the U.S. Marshal on the case said. "I mean, it’s disgusting…It’s better to get this guy off the street and deal with this before it gets worse."

Police stopped the 34-year-old and asked him for his cellphone.

"When he puts his passcode in to hand it over, he starts trying to delete the evidence," the investigator said.

Police arrested Green and searched his phone. They say they found child pornography and other upskirting videos saved on it.

"Which includes young boys, girls and several videos of him doing the upskirting from Meijer several other times," the marshal said.

Green was charged with invasion of privacy and possession of child pornography. He’s been on the run for the last two years. Investigators do not believe he’s left the area.

Officials said Green is 5’9" tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has several tattoos including "WB" on his right arm. An angel is tattooed on his shoulder. He has a skull and wings on his chest.

Call with tips

What you can do:

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about him to call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.