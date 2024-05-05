Wisconsin's Most Wanted: George Mitchell on the run for shooting

Investigators say an argument about a pack of cigarettes ended in a shooting earlier this month. The suspected gunman is on the run.

"He’s a danger to the community," Racine Police Det. Michael Seeger said.

Investigators say 35-year-old George Mitchell often has a short fuse and can light up over the smallest things. Police say what happened on April 18 might be proof of it, when an argument turned violent inside a Racine apartment complex.

"He showed utter disregard for that victim’s life," Seeger said.

Police say Mitchell accused his neighbor of taking his pack of cigarettes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"A close face-to-face argument," Seeger said. "He pulled out a gun and shot him right in the chest."

George Mitchell

The neighbor suffered a gunshot wound at point-blank range but survived. Investigators say Mitchell didn’t stick around.

"He paced around the apartment complex for a period of time, but then decided to flee with the firearm and his whereabouts are unknown," the Racine Police detective said.

When investigators executed a search warrant of Mitchell’s apartment, they say they found multiple guns he wasn’t supposed to have because of past felony convictions for drugs and battery.

George Mitchell

"He should be considered armed and dangerous, and he does have a violent history," Seeger said.

U.S. Marshals don’t want their efforts to go up in smoke. They want to snuff out this case for good.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"You’re urged to turn yourself in, you know you’re on the run," Seeger said. "We’ll catch up to you."

George Mitchell is described as being 6’1" tall and weighing 240 pounds.

The 35-year-old has ties to Racine, Kenosha and northern Illinois. Investigators encourage anyone with information about Mitchell to call the U.S. Marshal tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.